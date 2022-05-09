New Richmond bests Altoona 9-6, other Monday scores

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Altoona baseball has been on a tear since joining the Middle Border Conference, starting an undefeated 13-0, but now have lost two straight matchups after falling to New Richmond 9-6 on Monday.
OTHER MONDAY SCORES
Baseball
Cochrane-Fountain City 1, Eau Claire Immanuel 11 (5 innings)
Spooner 10, Saint Croix Falls 8
Stanley-Boyd 1, McDonell Central 7
Osseo-Fairchild 11, Black River Falls/Fall Creek 7
Softball
Altoona 14, Amery 0 (Game 1, 5 innings)
Altoona 1, Amery 0 (suspended in 1st inning due to weather)
Stanley-Boyd 1, McDonell Central 16 (3 innings)
Eau Claire Immanuel 12, Cochrane-Fountain City 3
Golf
Big Rivers Conference Meet in Rice Lake
1. Eau Claire Memorial - 154 - Will Schlitz T1 with 37
2. River Falls - 161 - Matthew Marsollek T1 with 37
3. Hudson - 171
4. Rice Lake - 174
5. Eau Claire North - 177