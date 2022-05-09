 Skip to main content
New Richmond bests Altoona 9-6, other Monday scores

  • Updated
ALTOONA (WQOW)- Altoona baseball has been on a tear since joining the Middle Border Conference, starting an undefeated 13-0, but now have lost two straight matchups after falling to New Richmond 9-6 on Monday.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES

Baseball

Cochrane-Fountain City 1, Eau Claire Immanuel 11 (5 innings)

Spooner 10, Saint Croix Falls 8

Stanley-Boyd 1, McDonell Central 7

Osseo-Fairchild 11, Black River Falls/Fall Creek 7

Softball

Altoona 14, Amery 0 (Game 1, 5 innings)

Altoona 1, Amery 0 (suspended in 1st inning due to weather)

Stanley-Boyd 1, McDonell Central 16 (3 innings)

Eau Claire Immanuel 12, Cochrane-Fountain City 3

Golf

Big Rivers Conference Meet in Rice Lake

1. Eau Claire Memorial - 154 - Will Schlitz T1 with 37

2. River Falls - 161 - Matthew Marsollek T1 with 37

3. Hudson - 171

4. Rice Lake - 174

5. Eau Claire North - 177

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

