New Richmond hockey blanks Memorial, other Saturday scores

(WQOW) - Saturday's local scores
Boys high school hockey
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Boys high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 88, New Richmond 71
Eau Claire Memorial 54, River Falls 51
Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 39
Rice Lake 74, Menomonie 67
Heart o' North Conference
Chetek-Weyerhaueser 73, Ashland 64
Cumberland 75, Spooner 30 - Beavers opened game on 15-0 run
Ladysmith 92, Saint Croix Falls 55
Nonconference
Arcadia 70, Altoona 56
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Superior 61, Eau Claire North 48
Nonconference - NW GBB Challenge hosted by Somerset High School
Baldwin-Woodville 49, Rice Lake 47
Phillips 64, Osceola 59
Amery 58, Bloomer 40
Northwestern 58, Prescott 48
Somerset 61, Athens 49
Saint Croix Central 57, Mondovi 56