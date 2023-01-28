 Skip to main content
New Richmond hockey blanks Memorial, other Saturday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
012823 New Richmond Memorial boys hockey

(WQOW) - Saturday's local scores

Boys high school hockey

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Boys high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 88, New Richmond 71

Eau Claire Memorial 54, River Falls 51

Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 39

Rice Lake 74, Menomonie 67

Heart o' North Conference

Chetek-Weyerhaueser 73, Ashland 64

Cumberland 75, Spooner 30 - Beavers opened game on 15-0 run

Ladysmith 92, Saint Croix Falls 55

Nonconference

Arcadia 70, Altoona 56

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Superior 61, Eau Claire North 48

Nonconference - NW GBB Challenge hosted by Somerset High School

Baldwin-Woodville 49, Rice Lake 47

Phillips 64, Osceola 59

Amery 58, Bloomer 40

Northwestern 58, Prescott 48

Somerset 61, Athens 49

Saint Croix Central 57, Mondovi 56

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

