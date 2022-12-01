 Skip to main content
New Richmond routs North in Big Rivers hockey opener

  Updated
  • 0
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The puck was dropped on a brand new Big Rivers Conference hockey season on Thursday and New Richmond dropped nine goals into the back of the net against Eau Claire North.

The Tigers traveled to Hobbs Ice Arena and kicked off conference play with a 9-0 victory over the Huskies. Bjorn Bahneman and Zaylin Sweet each scored twice and goaltender Blake Milton recorded 24 saves. Bahneman's first score was a shorthanded goal in the first period.

The Huskies drop to 1-2 overall and New Richmond moves to 2-0.

OTHER BOYS HOCKEY SCORES 

Eau Claire Memorial 2, River Falls 1

Rice Lake 3, Menomonie 1 - Rice Lake scored three unanswered goals

Hudson 2, Chippewa Falls 1 (OT) - Gannon Blaiser scored game-winning goal

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

