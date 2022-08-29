New Richmond wins BRC Hallie golf tournament

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW)- A beautiful day for golf was capped off with a win by New Richmond.
The Tigers won the Big Rivers Conference tournament at Lake Hallie Golf Course Monday with a total score of 171. Abbie Ritzer tied for the individual title with a round of 40 with River Falls Mahlia McCane. Ritzer's teammate Nora Harris finished tied for 5th with a 43.
Hudson finished 2nd with 177 after Lauren Parker and Mimi Miller finished 3rd and 4th.
Chippewa Falls took 3rd with 178 total, thanks in part to Sarah Chaffee's 43 that tied her with Harris for 5th.
River Falls took 4th, followed by Menomonie, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Rice Lake.
Full results from the tournament can be found on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin app.