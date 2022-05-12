NFL announces Vikings 2022 schedule

EAGAN, Minn. (WQOW) - The Minnesota Vikings will open the 2022 season at home against the Green Bay Packers, the National Football League announced Thursday.
The entire season schedule was announced in prime time Thursday.
Minnesota will open the season at home against its NFC North rival for the second time in three years on Sunday, September 11 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here is the full Vikings schedule:
Week 1 - vs Green Bay Packers - Sunday, September 11 - 3:25 PM
Week 2 - at Philadelphia Eagles - Monday, September 19 - 7:30 PM (ABC)
Week 3 - vs Detroit Lions - Sunday, September 25 - Noon
Week 4 - vs New Orleans Saints (London) - Sunday, October 2 - 8:30 AM CT
Week 5 - vs Chicago Bears - Sunday, October 9 - Noon
Week 6 - at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, October 16 - Noon
Week 7 - Bye
Week 8 - vs Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, October 30 - Noon
Week 9 - at Washington Commanders - Sunday, November 6 - Noon
Week 10 - at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, November 13 - Noon
Week 11 - vs Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, November 20 - 3:25 PM
Week 12 - vs New England Patriots - Thursday, November 24 - 7:20 PM
Week 13 - vs New York Jets - Sunday, December 4 - Noon
Week 14 - at Detroit Lions - Sunday, December 11 - Noon
Week 15 - vs Indianapolis Colts - Saturday/Sunday, December 17/18 - TBD
Week 16 - vs New York Giants - Saturday, December 24 - Noon
Week 17 - at Green Bay Packers - Sunday, January 1, 2023 - 3:25 PM
Week 18 - at Chicago Bears - Saturday/Sunday, January 7/8 - TBD
Minnesota's preseason schedule has not been determined, but the Vikings will face play at the Las Vegas Raiders, vs the San Francisco 49ers and at the Denver Broncos.