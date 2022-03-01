No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/0SPOwzOqN8— Wear White Tonight! (@BadgerMBB) March 2, 2022
Purdue's Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining. The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn. The freshman guard calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin's bench.
CHUCKY HEPBURN FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/GTXsLUo07F— Karley Marotta (@Karley_Marotta) March 2, 2022
A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.