No. 18 Wisconsin steamrolls Illinois State in season opener, 38-0

MADISON (WKOW) -- Before halftime, No. 18 Wisconsin set two school records in their 38-0 win over Illinois State to kick off the season.
In a then-scoreless game late in the first quarter, safety John Torchio picked off Redbirds' quarterback Zack Annexstad and brought it all the way back for a 100-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.
Early in the second quarter, Braelon Allen followed with a 96-yard sprint to the house adding on to the Wisconsin lead. The true sophomore rushed for 148 yards total on 14 carries, 116 of those yards coming in the first half, while finding the end zone twice.
Graham Mertz finished the evening with 219 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 14 passes on 16 attempts.
His most impressive drive may have come in the third quarter where he connected with Chimere Dike for a 74-yard completion. That was capped off with a 16-yard touchdown connection extending their lead to 31-0.
Dike had 106 yards with 3 receptions.
The Badgers will host Washington State on Saturday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX.