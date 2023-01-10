No. 3 Chi-Hi cruises past No. 4 Memorial, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- No. 3 Chippewa Falls boys hockey defeated No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Chi-Hi took a 2-0 lead into the second period and added onto it with a goal from Jackson Hoem. Dylan Byrne scored the lone goal for Memorial but the Cardinals stretched the lead back out.
OTHER PREP SCORES
Boys high school hockey
Rice Lake 0, New Richmond 9
Eau Claire North 3, Hudson 7
Hayward 1, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 7
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 2
Menomonie 1, River Falls 0
Girls high school hockey
Eau Claire Area Stars 0, Hudson 3
Chippewa Falls 4, Western Wisconsin 3 - Paige Steinmetz game-winning goal in OT
Boys high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 61, Holmen 54
Menomonie 44, La Crosse Central 76
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45
Bruce 69, Flambeau 45
Mondovi 67, Whitehall 73
Regis 60, Thorp 64
Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57
Bloomer 59, Spooner 32
Chippewa Falls 67, DC Everest 73
Ladysmith 81, Barron 54
Clayton 63, Winter 34
Turtle Lake 52, Grantsburg 47
Altoona 67, Amery 46
Prescott 85, Ellsworth 56
Baldwin-Woodville 48, St. Croix Central 42
Alma Center Lincoln 62, Gilman 42
River Falls 56, La Crosse Logan 49
Shell Lake 72, Luck 57
Siren 44, Northwood 41
Frederic 46, Unity 77
Alma/Pepin 45, Glenwood City 39
Girls high school basketball
McDonell Central 70, Cadott 45 - recap here
Regis 78, Thorp 39
Eau Claire North 52, La Crosse Logan 33
Alma/Pepin 51, Whitehall 48
Alma Center Lincoln 61, Melrose-Mindoro 39 - Liza Cummings (ACL) 22 points
Bloomer 42, Osseo-Fairchild 63
Neillsville 56, Columbus Catholic 30
Colfax 60, Elmwood/Plum City 27
Fall Creek 59, Stanley-Boyd 23
Blair-Taylor 86, Eau Claire Immanuel 27 - Lindsay Steien (B-T) 31 points - *Broke BT All Time scoring record both boys and girls, of her father, Eric Steien who held it at 1985 points since 1990 in the 2nd half on her 2nd basket.
Rice Lake 65, Amery 57
Owen-Withee 25, Loyal 23
Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 21
Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 40
Clayton 64, Winter 52
Shell Lake 52, Luck 19
Prairie Farm 79, New Auburn 25
Siren 53, Northwood 23
Frederic 28, Unity 40
Cameron 61, Spooner 30
Spencer 34, Edgar 73
Durand-Arkansaw 74, Mondovi 36
Boyceville 53, Glenwood City 34
Gilman 48, Greenwood 32
Grantsburg 45, Turtle Lake 50
Independence 33, Cochrane-Fountain City 42
Altoona 48, West Salem 62
High school wrestling
Menomonie 61, Chippewa Falls 18
Boys high school swim & dive
Eau Claire Alliance 111, Rice Lake 70