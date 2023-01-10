 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of less
than one inch and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

No. 3 Chi-Hi cruises past No. 4 Memorial, other Tuesday scores

No. 3 Chi-Hi cruises past No. 4 Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- No. 3 Chippewa Falls boys hockey defeated No. 4 Eau Claire Memorial 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Chi-Hi took a 2-0 lead into the second period and added onto it with a goal from Jackson Hoem. Dylan Byrne scored the lone goal for Memorial but the Cardinals stretched the lead back out.

OTHER PREP SCORES

Boys high school hockey

Rice Lake 0, New Richmond 9

Eau Claire North 3, Hudson 7

Hayward 1, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 7

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 2

Menomonie 1, River Falls 0

Girls high school hockey

Eau Claire Area Stars 0, Hudson 3

Chippewa Falls 4, Western Wisconsin 3 - Paige Steinmetz game-winning goal in OT

Boys high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 61, Holmen 54

Eau Claire Memorial vs. Holmen

Menomonie 44, La Crosse Central 76

Menomonie at La Crosse Central

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45

Bruce 69, Flambeau 45

Mondovi 67, Whitehall 73

Regis 60, Thorp 64

Lake Holcombe 75, Cornell 57

Bloomer 59, Spooner 32

Chippewa Falls 67, DC Everest 73

Ladysmith 81, Barron 54

Clayton 63, Winter 34

Turtle Lake 52, Grantsburg 47

Altoona 67, Amery 46

Prescott 85, Ellsworth 56

Baldwin-Woodville 48, St. Croix Central 42

Alma Center Lincoln 62, Gilman 42

River Falls 56, La Crosse Logan 49

Shell Lake 72, Luck 57

Siren 44, Northwood 41

Frederic 46, Unity 77

Alma/Pepin 45, Glenwood City 39

Girls high school basketball

McDonell Central 70, Cadott 45 - recap here

Regis 78, Thorp 39

Eau Claire North 52, La Crosse Logan 33

Alma/Pepin 51, Whitehall 48

Alma Center Lincoln 61, Melrose-Mindoro 39 - Liza Cummings (ACL) 22 points

Bloomer 42, Osseo-Fairchild 63

Neillsville 56, Columbus Catholic 30

Colfax 60, Elmwood/Plum City 27

Fall Creek 59, Stanley-Boyd 23

Blair-Taylor 86, Eau Claire Immanuel 27 - Lindsay Steien (B-T) 31 points -  *Broke BT All Time scoring record both boys and girls, of her father, Eric Steien who held it at 1985 points since 1990 in the 2nd half on her 2nd basket.

Rice Lake 65, Amery 57

Owen-Withee 25, Loyal 23

Elk Mound 65, Spring Valley 21

Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 40

Clayton 64, Winter 52

Shell Lake 52, Luck 19

Prairie Farm 79, New Auburn 25

Siren 53, Northwood 23

Frederic 28, Unity 40

Cameron 61, Spooner 30

Spencer 34, Edgar 73

Durand-Arkansaw 74, Mondovi 36

Boyceville 53, Glenwood City 34

Gilman 48, Greenwood 32

Grantsburg 45, Turtle Lake 50

Independence 33, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Altoona 48, West Salem 62

High school wrestling

Menomonie 61, Chippewa Falls 18

Menomonie wrestling at Chi-Hi

Boys high school swim & dive

Eau Claire Alliance 111, Rice Lake 70

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

