No. 9 Blugolds fall to No. 3 Eagles in wrestling dual

  • Updated
  • 0
Blugold Wrestling falls to UWL

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After earning the first top ten ranking in program history last week, No. 9 UW-Eau Claire wrestling fell in a top ten battle with No. 3 UW-La Crosse 28-10 in a dual meet on Wednesday at McPhee Center.

Carter Schulz and Tyler Fleetwood earned wins in the first two matches of the night, before the Eagles flew back to the lead by winning five straight matches. Niall Schoenfelder held on to win at 184 pounds for the only other Blugold win of the meet.

The loss is UWEC's first in WIAC competition while UWL remains undefeated in conference meets. UW-Eau Claire will not have another competition until the New Year when they head to the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, KY on January 6.

Full results here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

