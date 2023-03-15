 Skip to main content
No place like home: Three Altoona athletes to play at UWEC

Altoona Signing Day March 2023

Pictured left to right, Ben Kuenkel, Lydia Jensen and Colin Boyarski share a photo after signing to play sports at UWEC.

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Many area athletes go far and wide to pursue their college careers, but for three Altoona High School athletes, there's no place like home.

Ben Kuenkel, Colin Boyarski and Lydia Jensen put pen to paper on Wednedsay to join UW-Eau Claire athletics. Kuenkel and Boyarski will play football and Jensen will play golf.

All of them feel right where they belong on the UWEC campus.

"I'm really happy to stay home," Jensen said. "It was a big key for me wanting to succeed."

"I've been here my whole life," Kuenkel said. "This is where I grew up so it kind of just felt like the right fit for me."

"Getting on campus, all the times that I visited, it just felt like home," Boyarski said. "The people, the players I've met, it just seems like a great time for the next four years."

