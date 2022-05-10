North blanks Memorial 9-0 in first crosstown softball matchup

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In the first crosstown showdown of the week, Eau Claire North softball topped Eau Claire Memorial 9-0 at Gelein Field in Carson Park.
A huge second inning was the difference for the Huskies, scoring seven runs to build a big lead. Pitcher Madisyn Parker kept the pressure on Memorial, throwing 10-plus strikeouts in the tilt.
"She is a really strong player for us," said Kelsie Fitch, North head coach about Parker. "She was like a ninja on the field today. She was getting all the balls, diving, going ahead and getting the backhand, she did a really great job today."
"I just get into a zone and if I think I can reach it, I throw myself at it," Parker said.
The crosstown rivals will meet again on Thursday for the second crosstown showdown of the week.