North boys, Memorial girls beat Wausau West, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Wausau West sent two teams to Eau Claire on Tuesday, and both of them fell to the Huskies and Old Abes respectively.
Eau Claire North's boys basketball team defeated the Warriors 40-36 in a defensive battle at the Dog House. Over at the Eagle's Nest, Memorial topped the Warriors 50-47 in a girls basketball matchup.
Other Tuesday scores
Boys basketball
Colby 72, Columbus Catholic 84
Chetek-Weyerhauser 49, Cameron 57
Fall Creek 59. Osseo-Fairchild 39
Owen-Withee 55, Neillsville 59
Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell Central 41
Eau Claire Immanuel 57, Eleva-Strum 22
Lake Holcombe 60, Clayton 55 (OT)
Mondovi 34, Spring Valley 66
Thorp 23, Bloomer 66
Altoona 75, Ellsworth 59 - Rails' Evan Peterson scored 38 points
Bruce 74, Cornell 25
Alma/Pepin 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 57
Medford 46, Menomonie 33
Girls basketball
Cadott 66, Osseo-Fairchild 61
Eau Claire North 58, La Crosse Logan 42
McDonell Central 59, Neillsville 44
Rice Lake 73, Superior 69
Altoona 46, Bloomer 44
Menomonie 61, Holmen 33
Marshfield 50, Chippewa Falls 41
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 0
Chippewa Falls 1, Superior 0
Girls high school hockey
Hayward 3, ECA Stars 0
Hudson 4, CFM Sabers 3
WIAC Men's Hockey
UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Stevens Point 7