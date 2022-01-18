 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

North boys, Memorial girls beat Wausau West, other Tuesday scores

North Wausau West BBB

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Wausau West sent two teams to Eau Claire on Tuesday, and both of them fell to the Huskies and Old Abes respectively.

Eau Claire North's boys basketball team defeated the Warriors 40-36 in a defensive battle at the Dog House. Over at the Eagle's Nest, Memorial topped the Warriors 50-47 in a girls basketball matchup.

Other Tuesday scores

Boys basketball

Colby 72, Columbus Catholic 84

Chetek-Weyerhauser 49, Cameron 57

Fall Creek 59. Osseo-Fairchild 39

Owen-Withee 55, Neillsville 59

Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell Central 41

Eau Claire Immanuel 57, Eleva-Strum 22

Lake Holcombe 60, Clayton 55 (OT)

Mondovi 34, Spring Valley 66

Thorp 23, Bloomer 66

Altoona 75, Ellsworth 59 - Rails' Evan Peterson scored 38 points

Bruce 74, Cornell 25

Alma/Pepin 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 57

Medford 46, Menomonie 33

Girls basketball

Cadott 66, Osseo-Fairchild 61

Eau Claire North 58, La Crosse Logan 42

McDonell Central 59, Neillsville 44

Rice Lake 73, Superior 69

Altoona 46, Bloomer 44

Menomonie 61, Holmen 33

Marshfield 50, Chippewa Falls 41

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire North 8, Menomonie 0

Chippewa Falls 1, Superior 0

Girls high school hockey

Hayward 3, ECA Stars 0

Hudson 4, CFM Sabers 3

WIAC Men's Hockey

UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Stevens Point 7

