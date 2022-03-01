North hires Matt McGinnis as head football coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire North High School has hired Matt McGinnis as its next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
McGinnis has served as an assistant coach for four seasons with the Huskies. Prior to that, he was on the Chippewa Falls High School staff for three seasons.
"We are excited about the leadership Matt will provide the student-athletes at North," North Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner wrote in a press release.
McGinnis helped North snap a 51-game losing streak last season under head coach Andy Jarzynski. North finished 1-8.