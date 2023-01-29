North, Memorial advance to state dance competition

SCHOFIELD (WQOW) - A number of Chippewa Valley dance teams will finish their seasons at state after advancing through regionals this weekend.
Eau Claire North, Hudson, Menomonie and others qualified in two categories at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Northern Regional held Saturday at DC Everest High School.
The Huskies and Raiders will compete in Division 1 jazz and kick at the state competition this Saturday at the La Crosse Center. Eau Claire Memorial will compete in Division 1 jazz.
In Division 2, Menomonie qualified in hip hop and kick. New Richmond qualified in Division 2 kick and Division 3 pom.
Osseo-Fairchild will compete in Division 3 hip hop and Division 6 pom. Pepin/Alma and Saint Croix Falls will also compete in Division 6 pom.
Ellsworth will compete in Division 5 pom and Division 3 hip hop. Arcadia will compete in Division 3 hip hop.
Prescott and Saint Croix Central will compete in Division 5 pom and Division 3 jazz.