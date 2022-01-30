North, Memorial among dance teams advancing to state

HUDSON (WQOW) - Eau Claire North High School advanced two routines to state and Eau Claire Memorial High School won a regional hip hop championship Saturday at the WACPC Western Regional.
North finished second in the D1 jazz and pom competitions.
Hudson High School won the D1 jazz and kick competitions.
New Richmond High School won the D2 kick competition and D3 pom competition. Cameron High School advanced to state by winning the D3 kick competition.
Seven schools advanced in D3 hip hop: Ellsworth, Osceola, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Somerset, Amery, Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild.
Prescott High School and St. Croix Central High School both advanced in D3 jazz and D5 pom. Ellsworth also advanced in D5 pom.
Six teams advanced in D6 pom: Aquinas, Saint Croix Falls, Pepin/Alma, Cameron, Spring Valley and Mondovi.
Teams will dance at the state competition next week in La Crosse.