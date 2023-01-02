North, Memorial boys set for crosstown showdown with new faces

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

.A complex and potent winter storm will cause travel impacts
starting this evening, lasting through Wednesday. The worst
conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

This evening, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Later
tonight into early Tuesday morning, heavy snow will move into
southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and
western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few
hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility
drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter
Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally
over 8 inches of snow expected with over a foot possible over
portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a
wintry mix, and less snow.

Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy icing may
result in downed tree branches and power lines. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

North, Memorial boys set for crosstown showdown with new faces

  • Updated
  • 0
north memorial logos
By Nick Tabbert

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial will meet for the first boys basketball crosstown showdown of the season on Tuesday with many new faces on the floor.

Michael Kessler will coach in his first crosstown showdown as head coach for Eau Claire North. The Huskies are 1-8 to start the season with many young players who did not have varsity experience before the year began. However, despite the record, the Huskies feel like they are making progress.

"I know our record doesn't kind of show the kind of team we are," said Elliott Bessen, North Sophomore. "I believe we are a competitive team and we're taking steps to build towards that."

"It's sometimes a slow and painful process, but we're taking steps and I think the kids are buying into that," Kessler said.

Memorial enters the matchup on a five-game win streak, including a big win over No. 5 ranked Sussex Hamilton last Thursday.

"It was really uplifting," said Connor Welsch, Memorial senior center. "It proved that we were able to compete against higher competition."

It comes after a slow 1-3 start with many new players entering the starting lineup after many top scorers graduated. Head coach Chad Brieske told his team to trust the process, and since then, multiple players have stepped up and started playing complimentary basketball.

"When this team plays together, this team's potential has been through the roof," Brieske said. "We got a lot of different guys that are very dynamic in what they can do."

The Huskies will host the Old Abes on Tuesday night at the Doghouse with tipoff set for 7:15 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you