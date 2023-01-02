North, Memorial boys set for crosstown showdown with new faces

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial will meet for the first boys basketball crosstown showdown of the season on Tuesday with many new faces on the floor.
Michael Kessler will coach in his first crosstown showdown as head coach for Eau Claire North. The Huskies are 1-8 to start the season with many young players who did not have varsity experience before the year began. However, despite the record, the Huskies feel like they are making progress.
"I know our record doesn't kind of show the kind of team we are," said Elliott Bessen, North Sophomore. "I believe we are a competitive team and we're taking steps to build towards that."
"It's sometimes a slow and painful process, but we're taking steps and I think the kids are buying into that," Kessler said.
Memorial enters the matchup on a five-game win streak, including a big win over No. 5 ranked Sussex Hamilton last Thursday.
"It was really uplifting," said Connor Welsch, Memorial senior center. "It proved that we were able to compete against higher competition."
It comes after a slow 1-3 start with many new players entering the starting lineup after many top scorers graduated. Head coach Chad Brieske told his team to trust the process, and since then, multiple players have stepped up and started playing complimentary basketball.
"When this team plays together, this team's potential has been through the roof," Brieske said. "We got a lot of different guys that are very dynamic in what they can do."
The Huskies will host the Old Abes on Tuesday night at the Doghouse with tipoff set for 7:15 p.m.