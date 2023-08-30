North, Memorial football celebrate 60 years of crosstown showdowns

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The crosstown showdown has become one of the most exciting sporting events in our community each year, and this week the rivalry matchup reaches a milestone.
The crosstown showdown between Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial started with the final game of the 1963 season, when Dave Robertson was the quarterback of the Old Abes.
"We won 35-0, but it was a good, hard-hitting football game," Robertson said. "It was kind of like playing our own team because North and Memorial, up until 1963, were one team. And we enjoyed playing again with our old teammates."
To celebrate the 60th anniversary, Robertson and other members of inaugural teams will return to Carson Park on Friday to reminisce about the rivalry. They'll have a meet and greet before the game and also take part in the pregame coin toss.
"I'm looking forward to seeing all the friends again," Robertson said. "Both teammates and other friends that were our competition."
Over the last 60 years, generations of players have powered through the programs. Some current players have learned stories of their fathers battling for bragging rights.
"Just a lot of contact back in the day," Memorial junior linebacker Gus Berlin said. "He used to always keep going no matter what the score was."
"He said that they used to always smash them," North running back Cam Olson said about his father, who's a coach within the program. "They never lost against them, I don't believe, but obviously it hasn't been the same for me and I'd really like to turn that around."
The last time North won a crosstown showdown was in 2008. The results are lopsided in Memorial's favor (Old Abes lead 45-15), but the fire still burns on Friday nights when the rivals clash.
"Certainly a different level of energy when it's a crosstown rivalry," North athletic director Mike Pernsteiner said.
"There's a little more at stake when these two teams play," Memorial head coach Rob Scott said.
"We all want to kick them in the butt," Berlin said.
"We root for them all year, we just one be this one week," North head coach Matt McGinnis said.
The crosstown showdown kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Carson Park. Following the ceremonial coin toss with members of the inaugural teams, North and Memorial's dance teams will share a joint performance during pregame. The schools are also selling 60th anniversary t-shirts that can be purchased at the game.