North outlasts Menomonie in 10 innings, other Tuesday scores

  • 0
North baseball outlasts Menomonie in 10 innings

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Tuesday's local scores

High school baseball

Nonconference

Bloomer 11, Augusta 4

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 14, Menomonie 7 (10 innings) - Huskies scored 8 runs in 10th

Chippewa Falls 12, Rice Lake 1 - Game 1

Chippewa Falls 5, Rice Lake 4 (8 innings) - Game 2

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 10, Colfax 2

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 8, Osceola 5

Prescott 0, Saint Croix Central 8

Amery 3, Ellsworth 16 (5 innings)

Heart O' North Conference

Cumberland 4, Hayward 3 (9 innings)

St. Croix Falls 9, Ladysmith 2

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond 11, Eau Claire North 1 (5 innings)

Chippewa Falls 19, Rice Lake 3 (5 innings) - Game 1

Chippewa Falls 10, Rice Lake 0 (6 innings) - Game 2

Menomonie 3, River Falls 5

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 6, Stanley-Boyd 4

Fall Creem 9, Bloomer 8

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Durand 2, Spring Valley 0

Middle Border Conference

Baldwin-Woodville 4, Ellsworth 5

Amery 9, Osceola 5 (9 innings)

Altoona 9, Prescott 14 (5 innings)

Heart O' North Conference

St. Croix Falls 10, Ladysmith 1 (6 innings)

Nonconference

Mondovi 12, Clayton/Turtle Lake 2 (5 innings)

High school girls soccer

Regis 4, Assumption 1 - Regis' Lexi Ridenour scores hat trick

Eau Claire North 0, Wisconsin Rapids 0

High school boys tennis

Regis 7, Ellsworth 0

Menomonie 5, Red Wing 2

WIAC softball

UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Whitewater 5 - Game 1

UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Whitewater 4 - Game 2

Men's college tennis

UW-Eau Claire 8, UW-La Crosse 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

