North outlasts Menomonie in 10 innings, other Tuesday scores

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Tuesday's local scores
High school baseball
Nonconference
Bloomer 11, Augusta 4
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 14, Menomonie 7 (10 innings) - Huskies scored 8 runs in 10th
Chippewa Falls 12, Rice Lake 1 - Game 1
Chippewa Falls 5, Rice Lake 4 (8 innings) - Game 2
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 10, Colfax 2
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 8, Osceola 5
Prescott 0, Saint Croix Central 8
Amery 3, Ellsworth 16 (5 innings)
Heart O' North Conference
Cumberland 4, Hayward 3 (9 innings)
St. Croix Falls 9, Ladysmith 2
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond 11, Eau Claire North 1 (5 innings)
Chippewa Falls 19, Rice Lake 3 (5 innings) - Game 1
Chippewa Falls 10, Rice Lake 0 (6 innings) - Game 2
Menomonie 3, River Falls 5
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 6, Stanley-Boyd 4
Fall Creem 9, Bloomer 8
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Durand 2, Spring Valley 0
Middle Border Conference
Baldwin-Woodville 4, Ellsworth 5
Amery 9, Osceola 5 (9 innings)
Altoona 9, Prescott 14 (5 innings)
Heart O' North Conference
St. Croix Falls 10, Ladysmith 1 (6 innings)
Nonconference
Mondovi 12, Clayton/Turtle Lake 2 (5 innings)
High school girls soccer
Regis 4, Assumption 1 - Regis' Lexi Ridenour scores hat trick
Eau Claire North 0, Wisconsin Rapids 0
High school boys tennis
Regis 7, Ellsworth 0
Menomonie 5, Red Wing 2
WIAC softball
UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Whitewater 5 - Game 1
UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Whitewater 4 - Game 2
Men's college tennis
UW-Eau Claire 8, UW-La Crosse 1