North soccer ties Chi-Hi, other Tuesday scores

042622 Chippewa Falls Eau Claire North girls soccer

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

Girls high school soccer

Eau Claire North 1, Chippewa Falls 1 - Dallas (CHI): goal

Rice Lake 3, New Richmond 0

High school softball

Chippewa Falls 15, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (4 innings) - Cardinals now 12-0

Eau Claire North 6, Menomonie 0

Rice Lake 15, River Falls 5

Elk Mound 5, Durand 3

Altoona 7, Saint Croix Central 3

Bloomer 6, Thorp 1 - game 1

Bloomer 13, Thorp 1 (5 innings - game 2)

Mondovi 18, Spring Valley 1 (5 innings)

Osseo-Fairchild 7, Eau Claire Regis 1 - game 1

Osseo-Fairchild 20, Eau Claire Regis 3 - game 2

Fall Creek 15, McDonell Central 5 (6 innings - game 1)

Fall Creek 5, McDonell Central 3 - game 2

Cadott 11, Stanley-Boyd 8 - game 1

Cadott 14, Stanley-Boyd 5 - game suspended due to darkness in 5th inning

Blair-Taylor 7, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Pepin/Alma 23, Eleva-Strum 11

Hayward 11, Cameron 1 (6 innings)

Clear Lake 11, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10 - game 1

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 23, Clear Lake 8 - game 2

Prescott 9, Somerset 0

New Richmond 4, Hudson 3 (8 innings)

High school baseball

Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 5

Eau Claire Memorial 11, Rice Lake 6

New Richmond 14, Menomonie 1

Eau Claire Regis 9, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Elk Mound 14, Durand 0 (5 innings)

Spring Valley 4, Mondovi 3

Stanley-Boyd 8, Cadott 7

Bloomer 4, Thorp 0

Altoona 5, Saint Croix Central 2

Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Blair-Taylor 0 (5 innings)

Eleva-Strum 11, Pepin/Alma 5

Prescott 10, Somerset 0 (5 innings)

Hudson 5, River Falls 4

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

