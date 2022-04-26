North soccer ties Chi-Hi, other Tuesday scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire North 1, Chippewa Falls 1 - Dallas (CHI): goal
Rice Lake 3, New Richmond 0
High school softball
Chippewa Falls 15, Eau Claire Memorial 0 (4 innings) - Cardinals now 12-0
Eau Claire North 6, Menomonie 0
Rice Lake 15, River Falls 5
Elk Mound 5, Durand 3
Altoona 7, Saint Croix Central 3
Bloomer 6, Thorp 1 - game 1
Bloomer 13, Thorp 1 (5 innings - game 2)
Mondovi 18, Spring Valley 1 (5 innings)
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Eau Claire Regis 1 - game 1
Osseo-Fairchild 20, Eau Claire Regis 3 - game 2
Fall Creek 15, McDonell Central 5 (6 innings - game 1)
Fall Creek 5, McDonell Central 3 - game 2
Cadott 11, Stanley-Boyd 8 - game 1
Cadott 14, Stanley-Boyd 5 - game suspended due to darkness in 5th inning
Blair-Taylor 7, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Pepin/Alma 23, Eleva-Strum 11
Hayward 11, Cameron 1 (6 innings)
Clear Lake 11, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10 - game 1
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 23, Clear Lake 8 - game 2
Prescott 9, Somerset 0
New Richmond 4, Hudson 3 (8 innings)
High school baseball
Eau Claire North 7, Chippewa Falls 5
Eau Claire Memorial 11, Rice Lake 6
New Richmond 14, Menomonie 1
Eau Claire Regis 9, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Elk Mound 14, Durand 0 (5 innings)
Spring Valley 4, Mondovi 3
Stanley-Boyd 8, Cadott 7
Bloomer 4, Thorp 0
Altoona 5, Saint Croix Central 2
Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Blair-Taylor 0 (5 innings)
Eleva-Strum 11, Pepin/Alma 5
Prescott 10, Somerset 0 (5 innings)
Hudson 5, River Falls 4