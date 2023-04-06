North tennis opener postponed last minute, team eager to begin season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire North boys tennis was all set for its first serves of the season on Thursday afternoon, but the wait to play a match will drag on a bit longer.
The Huskies were scheduled to play Holmen, but when the Vikings arrived at the school, they decided not to play because snow is still present on one edge of the courts. The teams cited safety concerns and will look at rescheduling the contest. North opted to hold a practice on the same courts instead after the match was postponed.
The Huskies had been practicing on the snowy court throughout the week to fine tune their game for the tough weather. After practicing inside all winter, North is eager to get outside and get the season going.
"We were getting ready for the conditions, getting ready for the wind," North junior Jaxon Ruppelt said. "We adjusted our playing style inside just to get ready for wind outside."
"We were getting the team really hyped, we were ready to play," North senior Coleman Selvig said. "Just sucks that the snow is still here but you know, we're gonna push through it."
The Huskies are looking ahead to what they think will be a promising season. Half of the varsity roster from 2022 has graduated including last year's state qualifiers Isaac Lashley and Blake Bembnister. However, head coach Meghann Hoag says the young team has potential.
North enters the 2023 season with clear cut goals to show their strength against conference rivals and the best teams in Wisconsin.
"Our goal is to beat Memorial, and to make it to state," Selvig and Ruppelt said.
"Last year was the first time that we've had a state qualifier in a long time for the school," Hoag said. "I think being there, the guys saw that, and a lot of them wanted to go out and work harder in order to achieve that goal too."
The Huskies will open the season with a varsity quad in Cedarburg on Saturday.