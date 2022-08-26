North tennis tops West Salem, Medford at home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The motto for Eau Claire North's girls tennis team this year is 'slay' and they slayed the competition again on Friday.
The Huskies earned shut out wins over Medford and West Salem 7-0 on their home courts. North has had a stellar start to the season, with a 14-2 record so far.
The Huskies return to action on Saturday to continue this weekend's Altoona Invitational. Amery, North, Onalaska Luther, Medford, Osceola and West Salem are competing in a round robin team tournament at multiple sites this weekend. North will host Amery at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and Onalaska Luther at 11:30 a.m. before visiting Altoona at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to round out the tournament.