Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro
and across western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

North tops Chi-Hi to win lunchbox, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
012522 Eau Claire North hockey wins lunchbox

Members of the Eau Claire North Huskies boys hockey team pose with the lunchbox trophy after defeating the Chippewa Falls Cardinals 3-2 at Hobbs Ice Arena on January 25, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Gabe Bestul scored the go-ahead goal with 4:45 remaining and the Eau Claire North Huskies boys hockey team held off the Chippewa Falls Cardinals 3-2 Tuesday at Hobbs Ice Arena.

North has now won 10 straight games and improves to 8-2 in Big Rivers Conference play. Chippewa Falls lost its second game in as many days and is now 5-4 in league play.

Other Tuesday scores:

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 5, Rice Lake 1

Hudson 5, River Falls 0

Baldwin-Woodville 6, RAM 1

Girls high school hockey

ECA Stars 2, CFM Sabers 1

Boys high school basketball

New Auburn 64, Winter 35

Prairie Farm 66, Cornell 46

Boyceville 86, Lake Holcombe 62

Altoona 75, G-E-T 70

Bruce 70, Birchwood 31

River Falls 69, Ellsworth 33

Bloomer 56, Thorp 44

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 59, SPASH 50

Hudson 47, Eau Claire North 40

Melrose-Mindoro 53, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 45

Blair-Taylor 62, Alma/Pepin 24

Ladysmith 49, Northwestern 46

Elmwood/Plum City 64, Spring Valley 30

Stanley-Boyd 55, Thorp 41

McDonell Central 53, Fall Creek 42

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Cadott 49 - recap here

Eau Claire Regis 62, Bloomer 61 - Makenna Rohrscheib (REG): game-winning basket with 6 seconds left

Cumberland 39, Spooner 28

Altoona 59, Prescott 50

Spencer 56, Owen-Withee 32

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.