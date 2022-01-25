North tops Chi-Hi to win lunchbox, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Gabe Bestul scored the go-ahead goal with 4:45 remaining and the Eau Claire North Huskies boys hockey team held off the Chippewa Falls Cardinals 3-2 Tuesday at Hobbs Ice Arena.
North has now won 10 straight games and improves to 8-2 in Big Rivers Conference play. Chippewa Falls lost its second game in as many days and is now 5-4 in league play.
Other Tuesday scores:
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Rice Lake 1
Hudson 5, River Falls 0
Baldwin-Woodville 6, RAM 1
Girls high school hockey
ECA Stars 2, CFM Sabers 1
Boys high school basketball
New Auburn 64, Winter 35
Prairie Farm 66, Cornell 46
Boyceville 86, Lake Holcombe 62
Altoona 75, G-E-T 70
Bruce 70, Birchwood 31
River Falls 69, Ellsworth 33
Bloomer 56, Thorp 44
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 59, SPASH 50
Hudson 47, Eau Claire North 40
Melrose-Mindoro 53, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 45
Blair-Taylor 62, Alma/Pepin 24
Ladysmith 49, Northwestern 46
Elmwood/Plum City 64, Spring Valley 30
Stanley-Boyd 55, Thorp 41
McDonell Central 53, Fall Creek 42
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Cadott 49 - recap here
Eau Claire Regis 62, Bloomer 61 - Makenna Rohrscheib (REG): game-winning basket with 6 seconds left
Cumberland 39, Spooner 28
Altoona 59, Prescott 50
Spencer 56, Owen-Withee 32