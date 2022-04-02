North's Hutchinson, McDonell's Deetz among WBCA girls All-Star selections

(WQOW)- 14 girls high school basketball players from our area have been named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Stars.
Notable selections include Eau Claire North's Reanna Hutchinson, Regis' Makenna Rohrscheib, and McDonell Central's Lauryn Deetz.
The girls All-Star games will take place June 29th in Wisconsin Dells.
Below is a full list of local selections:
Division 1
Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North
Division 2
Brynn Olson, Rice Lake
Emma Mommsen, Menomonie
Helen Chen, Menomonie
Division 3
Abby Iverson, Bloomer
Kaylee Miron, St. Croix Falls
Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd
MyKenzie Leccia, Somerset
Division 4
Madison Wall, Cameron
Madisyn Kilboten, Durand
Maisen Gores, Cumberland
Makenna Rohrscheib, Regis
Division 5
Lauryn Deetz, McDonell Central
Maddie Rosen, Clear Lake