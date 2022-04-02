 Skip to main content
North's Hutchinson, McDonell's Deetz among WBCA girls All-Star selections

  • Updated
WBCA

(WQOW)- 14 girls high school basketball players from our area have been named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Stars.

Notable selections include Eau Claire North's Reanna Hutchinson, Regis' Makenna Rohrscheib, and McDonell Central's Lauryn Deetz.

The girls All-Star games will take place June 29th in Wisconsin Dells.

Below is a full list of local selections:

Division 1

Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North

Division 2

Brynn Olson, Rice Lake

Emma Mommsen, Menomonie

Helen Chen, Menomonie

Division 3

Abby Iverson, Bloomer

Kaylee Miron, St. Croix Falls

Lily Hoel, Stanley-Boyd

MyKenzie Leccia, Somerset

Division 4

Madison Wall, Cameron

Madisyn Kilboten, Durand

Maisen Gores, Cumberland

Makenna Rohrscheib, Regis

Division 5

Lauryn Deetz, McDonell Central

Maddie Rosen, Clear Lake

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

