Now official: Packers re-sign CB Douglas

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers have re-signed Rasul Douglas, the team announced Monday.
"In a short period of time, Rasul made a huge impact on the Packers with his professionalism and on-field performance,” Brian Gutekunst said in a release. “We are excited that he is returning to Green Bay and look forward to his contributions to the team both on the field and in the locker room.”
OFFICIAL: @rd32_era returns!#Packers re-sign CB Rasul Douglas 📰: https://t.co/l15PXlIKJ3#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2IHenQOJ6l— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 21, 2022
Douglas joined the Packers in October of 2021 after starting the season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He went on to play in 12 games with nine starts with the Packers, registering a career-best five interceptions.
Douglas also had a career-best 13 passes defended and registered 52 tackles.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday the Packers had reached a deal with Douglas for three years and $21 million.