Numbers down, but short tennis season full of fun moments

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Spencer Gehling's goal this spring is to have fun, win a few matches and learn the game of tennis.
The Regis High School junior has excelled as a football and basketball athlete. This spring, he's giving tennis a try.
"My friend Alex told me I should play, I might be good at it," he said.
That friend is Alex Erickson, the Rambler's top player and a state qualifier last season.
Regis, which has dominated the Middle Border Conference for more than a decade, will try to extend its winning streak with a less experienced group and fewer participants than normal.
Head coach Kyle Seyer hopes the return to a traditional spring season schedule will help his team progress quickly, and grow in size.
"It's a short season, but they come out and compete and they get a lot out of it," Seyer said. "It's fun to be around the guys that want to be here and are excited to be here."
Regis meets La Crosse Logan next week to begin the competition schedule.