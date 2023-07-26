Offense explodes late to lift Post 53 past Plover at state

MARINETTE (WQOW) - Seven runs in the final two innings lifted Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 to a 7-1 win over the Plover Black Sox at the American Legion Class AAA state tournament.
Eau Claire moves to 2-0 in the tournament and will face Sheboygan Thursday in the winner's bracket.
A pitcher's duel early, Bennett Stokke started a 4-run rally in the top of the sixth inning with a base hit to center field, tying the game 1-1.
Brayton Thillman then reached on an error, and Tyler Webb singled to right field to give Eau Claire a 3-1 lead. Elliott Heit executed a suicide squeeze to add another run.
Post 53 tacked on three more runs in the seventh for the final margin of victory.
Roman Trapani pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one run. Tyler Iverson retired the final four Plover batters.