 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Offense explodes late to lift Post 53 past Plover at state

  • Updated
  • 0
American Legion baseball logo
Nickalas Tabbert

MARINETTE (WQOW) - Seven runs in the final two innings lifted Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 to a 7-1 win over the Plover Black Sox at the American Legion Class AAA state tournament.

Eau Claire moves to 2-0 in the tournament and will face Sheboygan Thursday in the winner's bracket.

See the full tournament schedule and bracket here

A pitcher's duel early, Bennett Stokke started a 4-run rally in the top of the sixth inning with a base hit to center field, tying the game 1-1.

Brayton Thillman then reached on an error, and Tyler Webb singled to right field to give Eau Claire a 3-1 lead. Elliott Heit executed a suicide squeeze to add another run.

Post 53 tacked on three more runs in the seventh for the final margin of victory.

Roman Trapani pitched 5.2 innings, allowing one run. Tyler Iverson retired the final four Plover batters.

Watch a game replay here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you