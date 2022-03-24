Old Abes baseball sets sights on state again

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last year's state tournament trip was one to remember for Eau Claire Memorial, and the Old Abes are eyeing another one this year.
Memorial began practice for the 2022 season this week returning a senior-led group that is still feeling the loss to Bay Port in the state semifinals last July. The returning players are using the loss as motivation, and last year's experience on the big stage may benefit them in the long run. For now, it's one pitch at a time, and the team is excited to be back on that grind again.
"We're really close, so considering we have a ton of seniors again, it's gonna be fun," said Peyton Platter, Memorial senior infielder/pitcher.
"It was interesting on our first night, I heard a bunch of guys say 'baseball is back," said Dan Roehl, Memorial head coach. "They had a little something; a little light in their eyes, and it kind of made me feel good. This is a group that really wants to get back at it, so I am excited for them."
Last season's trip to state was the first time for Memorial since 2008. This season, ranked in the top 15 for Division 1 during the preseason, they have another shot to make it, and that's the plan.
"I think when programs get to state for the first time in a while, you obviously want to win it, but it's kind of cool getting there," Roehl said. "When you get that similar group of guys back, we've got a big chunk of that team back, and I think our goals are get back, and maybe do a little more."
The Old Abes are scheduled to begin their 2022 campaign on April 2 at Wausau West.