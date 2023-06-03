 Skip to main content
Old Abes blank D.C. Everest to win regional title

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Memorial's girls soccer team poses with the regional championship plaque after defeating D.C. Everest 2-0 on June 3, 2023.

 Kaine Knudson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer is on to sectionals after shutting out D.C. Everest 2-0 on Saturday evening.

After the game stayed scoreless well into the second half, Memorial put two goals into the back of the net late in the contest. Molly Lorusso scored first in the 67th minute before Ella Herman added another in the 70th minute.

The Old Abes advance to sectionals for the third consecutive season. They are slated to play Hudson on Thursday, June 8 in the sectional semifinals.

Full soccer brackets here

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Division 4

Regis/McDonell 4, Washburn 1 - game recap here

Baldwin-Woodville 2, Northland Pines 0 - Regis/McDonell at Baldwin-Woodville June 8

Division 2

Rice Lake 7, Amery 0

Barron/Cumberland 9, St. Croix Central 0 - Rice Lake at Barron/Cumberland June 8

Division 2

Onalaska 0, New Richmond 1

River Falls 2, La Crosse Central 0 - New Richmond at River Falls June 8

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

