Old Abes blank Huskies to sweep season series

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey dominated Eau Claire North 6-0 on Thursday night to sweep the crosstown showdown season series.
The goals came in two's on Thursday for the Old Abes as they scored twice in each period, each time within seconds of each other. Freshman Mack Diggins scored twice in the third period. Nolan Ottum, Nick Madsen, Blake Ahneman and Benji Roberts were the other goal scorers for Memorial.
Memorial head coach Mike Collins is pleased with his team's performance in the big rivalry game.
"Well anytime you play a rival game like this we're just tickled pink about the results," Collins said. "There was nothing about tonight that I didn't enjoy."
North head coach Ryan Parker told News 18 that several of his players have dealt with illness in recent days. Despite the tough loss, Parker is proud of the effort his team showed during a tough week.
"Just came out a little flat tonight," Parker said. "It's hard to gain back any kind of momentum, so it was a tough loss tonight. They keep pushing, we'll get through it, but it's just gonna take a little time, that's all."
Memorial moves to 15-6-1 overall and up to 20 points, just two points back of conference-leading New Richmond. Memorial wraps up the regular season next week with two more games at home against Menomonie on Tuesday and at Chippewa Falls Thursday.
The Huskies fall to 11-10 and take the ice next for a home game against Wausau West on Saturday.