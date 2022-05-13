Old Abes blank Onalaska, other Friday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial baseball blanked Onalaska 4-0 in a nonconference clash at Carson Park on Friday.
The game was scoreless until Leo Lauscher sent one to left for an RBI single in the 4th inning to bring in the game's first run. In the following inning with runners in scoring position, Dylan O'Connell was out on a line drive to short, but the throw to home plate got away from the catcher allowing two runs to score. Then, in the 6th, Tyson Allen recorded an RBI double for Memorial's 4th run.
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
Baseball
Altoona 5, Prescott 2
Eau Claire Regis 5, Bloomer 4
McDonell Central 5, Thorp 4 (9 innings)
Softball
Baldwin-Woodville 11, Altoona 3
Girls Soccer
Eau Claire North 4, Hustisford 0
Regis/McDonell 3, Amherst Iola-Scandinavia 0