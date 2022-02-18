 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Old Abes Cheer & Stunt Team headed to state

  • Updated
  • 0
state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Off to state! Friday Eau Claire Memorial invited friends, family, and classmates to send the Old Abes Cheer & Stunt Team off to their biggest competition of the season.

After two years of missing out on state competition, The Old Abes Team is headed to Oshkosh. 

This season the Old Abes Cheer & Stunt Team has been proving themselves as top-tier competitors finishing second to Hudson in their first competition at UW-Eau Claire and placing in the top five at regionals.

The team is young, losing 12 seniors last year, and after a hiatus from competition, the expectation to succeed this upcoming weekend, hasn't changed.

"With the two years off, it's it's really taking a toll on kind of the, the mentality and atmosphere of practice," said Austin Schroeder, senior captain of the team, "So being able to show people like, hey, this is what we're here for. We're here to win. And we're here to like, go as far as you possibly can, while working as hard as we can."

"There's definitely going to be some nerves, some fears, but I feel like you know, they this is the state competition for them is really a showcase of a great year," said head coach Christina Schroeder. 

Schroeder has been coaching the Abes for 16 seasons. If the Abes pull off first place, it will be the team's latest state title since 2016. 

