Old Abes Cheer & Stunt Team headed to state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Off to state! Friday Eau Claire Memorial invited friends, family, and classmates to send the Old Abes Cheer & Stunt Team off to their biggest competition of the season.
After two years of missing out on state competition, The Old Abes Team is headed to Oshkosh.
This season the Old Abes Cheer & Stunt Team has been proving themselves as top-tier competitors finishing second to Hudson in their first competition at UW-Eau Claire and placing in the top five at regionals.
The team is young, losing 12 seniors last year, and after a hiatus from competition, the expectation to succeed this upcoming weekend, hasn't changed.
"With the two years off, it's it's really taking a toll on kind of the, the mentality and atmosphere of practice," said Austin Schroeder, senior captain of the team, "So being able to show people like, hey, this is what we're here for. We're here to win. And we're here to like, go as far as you possibly can, while working as hard as we can."
"There's definitely going to be some nerves, some fears, but I feel like you know, they this is the state competition for them is really a showcase of a great year," said head coach Christina Schroeder.
Schroeder has been coaching the Abes for 16 seasons. If the Abes pull off first place, it will be the team's latest state title since 2016.