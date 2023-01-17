Old Abes defeat No. 4 La Crosse Central, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial picked up its tenth straight win with an 84-74 victory over No. 4 ranked La Crosse Central on Tuesday night.
The Old Abes led by nine at halftime and managed to hold a strong lead for the remainder of the game. Wesley Mboga scored eight consecutive points in a crucial stretch midway through the second half.
Mason Stoik led Memorial with 21 points, followed by Cooper Jesperson with 20. Henry Meyer led the Riverhawks with 24 points.
The Old Abes have not lost since December 2 and extend their win streak to ten games over the No. 4 ranked team in Division 2, according to Wissports.net's coaches poll.
OTHER SCORES
Boys high school basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47 (OT)
Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50 - Bo Vollrath (FC): 32 points, reaches 1,000 career points.
Ladysmith 78, Cumberland 63
Sparta 55, Menomonie 62
Flambeau 63, Cornell 44
Elk Mound 56, Spring Valley 44
New Auburn 60, Winter 45
D.C. Everest 55, Eau Claire North 53
Independence 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 75
Neillsville 85, Spooner 45
Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 45
Eau Claire Immanuel 52, Blair-Taylor 40
Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40
Amery 60, Somerset 66 (OT)
Barron 56, Ashland 44
Ellsworth 64, St. Croix Central 71
Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53
Northwestern 111, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 64
Cameron 84, Spooner 38
St. Croix Falls 59, Hayward 36
Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33
Colfax 52, Elmwood/Plum City 49
Durand-Arkansaw 54, Mondovi 50
Frederic 60, Webster 56
River Falls 70, Holmen 59
Loyal 64, Greenwood 27
Unity 64, Luck 30
Owen-Withee 72, Colby 48
Siren 47, Shell Lake 67
Superior 52, New Richmond 64
Girls high school basketball
Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 39 - Blair-Taylor 13th consecutive win
Prairie Farm 87, Lake Holcombe 24 - Prairie Farm 14th consecutive win
Eau Claire North 87, Wausau East 65
Rice Lake 56, Superior 79
Alma Center Lincoln 37, Loyal 27
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Wausau West 51
Bloomer 54, St. Croix Central 49
Clayton 74, Birchwood 30
Frederic 45, Webster 23
New Auburn 49, Winter 46
Northwood 35, Turtle Lake 40
Siren 69, Shell lake 46
Glenwood City 46, Bruce 27
Chippewa Falls 46, Stevens Point 67
Hudson 59, Prescott 39
Luck 22, Unity 50
Elmwood/Plum City 46, Independence 31
Boys high school hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Menomonie 3
Chippewa Falls 1, Superior 4
Regis/Altoona/McDonell 4, Somerset 3
Northwest Iceman 0, Baldwin-Woodville 10
Amery 3, New Richmond 2
River Falls 0, Hudson 2
Girls high school hockey
Hudson 1, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3
High school gymnastics
Big Rivers Triangular
1. Hudson - 128.825
2. Rice Lake - 118.725
3. Superior - 89.675