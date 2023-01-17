 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow likely Wednesday night with rates in excess of
1 inch per hour. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Old Abes defeat No. 4 La Crosse Central, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial boys hoops wins 10th straight game

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial picked up its tenth straight win with an 84-74 victory over No. 4 ranked La Crosse Central on Tuesday night.

The Old Abes led by nine at halftime and managed to hold a strong lead for the remainder of the game. Wesley Mboga scored eight consecutive points in a crucial stretch midway through the second half.

Mason Stoik led Memorial with 21 points, followed by Cooper Jesperson with 20. Henry Meyer led the Riverhawks with 24 points. 

The Old Abes have not lost since December 2 and extend their win streak to ten games over the No. 4 ranked team in Division 2, according to Wissports.net's coaches poll. 

OTHER SCORES

Boys high school basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47 (OT)

Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50 - Bo Vollrath (FC): 32 points, reaches 1,000 career points.

Ladysmith 78, Cumberland 63

Sparta 55, Menomonie 62

Flambeau 63, Cornell 44

Elk Mound 56, Spring Valley 44

New Auburn 60, Winter 45

D.C. Everest 55, Eau Claire North 53

Independence 57, Cochrane-Fountain City 75

Neillsville 85, Spooner 45

Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 45

Eau Claire Immanuel 52, Blair-Taylor 40

Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40

Amery 60, Somerset 66 (OT)

Barron 56, Ashland 44

Ellsworth 64, St. Croix Central 71

Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53

Northwestern 111, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 64

Cameron 84, Spooner 38

St. Croix Falls 59, Hayward 36

Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33

Colfax 52, Elmwood/Plum City 49

Durand-Arkansaw 54, Mondovi 50

Frederic 60, Webster 56

River Falls 70, Holmen 59

Loyal 64, Greenwood 27

Unity 64, Luck 30

Owen-Withee 72, Colby 48

Siren 47, Shell Lake 67

Superior 52, New Richmond 64

Girls high school basketball

Blair-Taylor 74, Augusta 39 - Blair-Taylor 13th consecutive win

Prairie Farm 87, Lake Holcombe 24 - Prairie Farm 14th consecutive win

Eau Claire North 87, Wausau East 65

Rice Lake 56, Superior 79

Alma Center Lincoln 37, Loyal 27

Eau Claire Memorial 47, Wausau West 51

Bloomer 54, St. Croix Central 49

Clayton 74, Birchwood 30

Frederic 45, Webster 23

New Auburn 49, Winter 46

Northwood 35, Turtle Lake 40

Siren 69, Shell lake 46

Glenwood City 46, Bruce 27

Chippewa Falls 46, Stevens Point 67

Hudson 59, Prescott 39

Luck 22, Unity 50

Elmwood/Plum City 46, Independence 31

Boys high school hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Menomonie 3

Chippewa Falls 1, Superior 4

Regis/Altoona/McDonell 4, Somerset 3

Northwest Iceman 0, Baldwin-Woodville 10

Amery 3, New Richmond 2

River Falls 0, Hudson 2

Girls high school hockey

Hudson 1, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3

High school gymnastics

Big Rivers Triangular

1. Hudson - 128.825

2. Rice Lake - 118.725

3. Superior - 89.675

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

