Old Abes enter season with sense of urgency

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a lackluster 2021 campaign, Eau Claire Memorial football is rejuvenated as the season opener approaches.
The Old Abes opened up year two under head coach Rob Scott on Tuesday with a full first day of practice.
Several key seniors, including running back Reese Woerner and linebacker Briggs Reinke have graduated, but many other impact players are back for another season feeling refreshed, stronger and eager to get back on the field.
"I'm feeling great," said Cam Beck, Old Abes senior linebacker. "There's a lot of energy out here, and it's really fun. We've been lifting all offseason, so our bodies are feeling ready."
"It's been a long offseason, but I feel like we're ready to get out here," said Gavin Gerber, Old Abes senior defensive back and wide receiver. "We've put in a lot of work to get towards this moment, and it's exciting."
Memorial struggled last season, finishing with a 2-7 overall record, sixth in the Big Rivers Conference. This year, the players are more familiar with Coach Scott and his playbook.
The team worked tirelessly in the offseason to gain strength and knowledge, knowing the top priority in 2022 is to return to winning form.
"I see a great sense of urgency, I've seen that all offseason," Scott said. "It's very important to the kids right now, and it has to be. And every day, as long as we keep it urgent and they're working on becoming the best football players they can that day, we're going to build into a really good football team. The 4th quarter of our season really starts today."
Memorial will open the season at Carson Park hosting La Crosse Logan on August 18.