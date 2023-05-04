Old Abes hold off Huskies to sweep crosstown showdown series

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial baseball scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and never looked back to defeat Eau Claire North 9-5 on Thursday night.
Memorial jumped out to a big lead with four runs in the top of the first before the Huskies responded with four of their own in the bottom of the frame to tie it up.
North went on to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning after Gabe Secker fumbled a drive to right from Brayton Thillman, allowing the run to score. Then, the Old Abes came to life in the fifth and sixth innings with two runs in each frame.
With Thursday's win, Memorial picks up a sweep of the crosstown showdown season series after also picking up a walk-off win over the Huskies on Tuesday.
"Fortunate, blessed to get two from them, that's a scrappy group," Old Abes head coach Kyle Kaufman said. "It was gonna be a fight the whole way, that's a heck of a ball club. We were fortunate to keep giving ourselves opportunities and finally punched through at the end."
Seven errors were costly for the Huskies, and head coach Jordan Fish said his players need to get back to working on the fundamentals.
"It's gonna start with the defensive side of things, we have to start executing better and we have to start making plays," Fish said. "Until we start doing that, it's gonna be tough to win baseball games."
Memorial moves to 4-4 in the Big Rivers Conference while the Huskies fall to 3-5.