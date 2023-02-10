Old Abes honor 2003 state team, outlast Huskies in crosstown showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A special night for Eau Claire basketball was capped off with an 86-67 win for Eau Claire Memorial over Eau Claire North in the second crosstown showdown of the season.
Before the game, the Old Abes honored its 2003 state championship qualifying team with a video tribute and gifted members of the team honorary warm ups. A majority of the players and coaches from that team reunited at the Eagle's Nest on Friday night.
Players from both teams also played in honor of the Special Olympics by wearing red t-shirts supporting the organization. The entire North student section wore the shirts as well.
The Huskies started the game strong before Memorial built a double digit lead by halftime. Andrew Rocksvold scored 22 points for the Huskies in the loss.
Speed in transition and pressure on defense were key again for the Old Abes in the victory, similar to the first meeting of the season in January. Avery Schroeder scored a game-high 23 points for Memorial.
The Old Abes move to 10-2 in the BRC and host Mosinee for a non-conference game on Monday. The Huskies still have just two wins on the season and visit La Crosse Logan for a non-conference game on Monday as well.