Old Abes ousted by Hudson from soccer sectionals

HUDSON (WQOW)- Hudson knocked Eau Claire Memorial out of the WIAA Boys Soccer sectional tournament a year ago, and would do it again Thursday with a 3-2 win in the sectional semifinals.
Memorial jumped out to a two-goal lead thanks first to a Liam Junker goal nine minutes. Joey Moua would score not long after to create a cushion, but a successful penalty kick from Hudson's Darren Chuckel put the Raiders on the board in the first half. Chuckel scored again before the half to tie the match at 2-2.
In the 74th minute, Hudson's Aaron Sparling scored a header to give Hudson the lead and ultimately the game-winning goal.
With the win, Hudson advances to the D1 sectional finals against Oshkosh West on Saturday in Marshfield at 4:00 p.m.
OTHER SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES
Division 3
Spooner/Shell Lake 0, Rice Lake 3 - Rhinelander at Rice Lake Saturday 7:00 p.m. for sectional title
Division 4
Somerset 0, Northland Pines 0 - Northland Pines wins 3-2 on penalty kicks