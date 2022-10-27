 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Old Abes ousted by Hudson from soccer sectionals

  • Updated
  • 0
Old Abes ousted by Hudson from soccer sectionals

Memorial and Hudson's soccer teams shake hands after Hudson's 3-2 win in the sectional semifinals.

HUDSON (WQOW)- Hudson knocked Eau Claire Memorial out of the WIAA Boys Soccer sectional tournament a year ago, and would do it again Thursday with a 3-2 win in the sectional semifinals.

Memorial jumped out to a two-goal lead thanks first to a Liam Junker goal nine minutes. Joey Moua would score not long after to create a cushion, but a successful penalty kick from Hudson's Darren Chuckel put the Raiders on the board in the first half. Chuckel scored again before the half to tie the match at 2-2.

In the 74th minute, Hudson's Aaron Sparling scored a header to give Hudson the lead and ultimately the game-winning goal.

With the win, Hudson advances to the D1 sectional finals against Oshkosh West on Saturday in Marshfield at 4:00 p.m.

OTHER SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES

Division 3

Spooner/Shell Lake 0, Rice Lake 3 - Rhinelander at Rice Lake Saturday 7:00 p.m. for sectional title

Division 4

Somerset 0, Northland Pines 0 - Northland Pines wins 3-2 on penalty kicks

Full brackets here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you