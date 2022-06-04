Old Abes shut out Chi-Hi to win girls soccer regional

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After two of the Big Rivers Conference's top girls soccer teams went to battle on Saturday, it was the Old Abes who advanced to sectionals over the Cardinals.
Memorial shut out Chippewa Falls 5-0 to win the Division 1 regional title. The Old Abes scored two in the first half and three after the break on their way to victory. It is Memorial's second straight sectionals berth, and the 6th time advancing to sectionals in the last seven postseasons.
The top seeded Old Abes will host No. 2 D.C. Everest on Thursday in the sectional semifinals at Memorial High School.
OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES
Division 2:
New Richmond @ River Falls 4:00 PM
Division 3:
Hayward @ Rice Lake 7:00 PM
Barron/Cumberland 1, Somerset 0 - Barron/Cumberland plays winner of Rice Lake and Hayward Thursday
Division 4:
Northland Pines 1, Baldwin-Woodville 0 (OT) - Northland Pines plays winner of Regis/McDonell and Washburn/Bayfield Thursday
Regis/McDonell @ Washburn/Bayfield 4:00 PM