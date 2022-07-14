Old Abes tennis, SCF baseball earn WIAA sportsmanship awards

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Two western Wisconsin prep teams are being recognized for their integrity and fair-play.
Eau Claire Memorial's boys tennis team and the St. Croix Falls baseball team have been selected as recipients of the Sportsmanship Awards for the 2022 Spring State Team Tournaments, the WIAA announced in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company Thursday.
According to the WIAA, the award is presented to one school program and community that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship in each WIAA team tournament, determined by conduct displayed by athletes, coaches, fans and support groups.
Memorial made its record 24th Boys State Team Tennis Tournament this year but fell to Neenah 6-1 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. This is the third time Memorial has won the award for boys tennis, and the 12th overall for the school.
St. Croix Falls was the runner-up finisher in the Division 3 State Baseball Tournament after an 8-4 loss to Cuba City in the Championship game. It is the school's first sportsmanship award.