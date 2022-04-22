Old Abes to celebrate 1968 state baseball champions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Some of Eau Claire Memorial's finest baseball players will make a long awaited return to Carson Park.
Eau Claire Memorial will welcome back members of its 1968 state championship baseball team on April 30 at Carson Park.
Old Abes assistant coach Jon Redwine says 14 players will reunite, an exciting event for local baseball fans.
"What I'm looking forward to most is meeting all the guys, hearing the stories, and getting them together so they can connect. Maybe they'll start their own reunions," Redwine said. "Should be a great day for our community and for Eau Claire Memorial."
Jim Howe, who was the winning pitcher in the state championship game played at Carson Park, will throw out the first pitch for the Old Abes. Memorial will host Lakeville North that day with game time scheduled for 11:00 a.m.