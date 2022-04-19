Old Abes top Chi-Hi in girls soccer home opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The weather cleared up on Tuesday and Eau Claire Memorial's girls soccer team capitalized with a victory in its home opener.
The Old Abes topped the Chippewa Falls Cardinals 3-1 on Tuesday in Memorial's first home game of the season. Tessa Ross scored two goals in the first half and Sarah Lester followed up with another as Memorial netted three before the break. Chippewa's Haley Mason got one back for the Cardinals in the second half, but it was too little too late.
After falling short in the sectional semifinals to Hudson last season, the Old Abes have sights set on the state tournament once again, and believe they have what it takes to get there.
"It felt great to come away with the win, and actually be outside in beautiful weather," said Olivia Hanson, Old Abes girls soccer head coach. "There is a lot of potential on our team, I think you learn early on what there is to work on, and this group specifically has a lot of talent and a lot of potential. I look forward to seeing where we go from here."
Memorial moves to 2-1-1 on the season while the Cardinals fall to 4-2. Chi-Hi will take the field again on Thursday to host New Richmond, and the Abes will host Superior on the same day.