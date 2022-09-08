Old Abes top North in tennis crosstown showdown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial won the first edition of the crosstown showdown in 2022 last Friday on the football field, and backed it up with another win on the tennis courts Thursday.
Memorial defeated Eau Claire North 6-1 at home on Thursday. The Abes swept all singles matched and lost just one doubles match en route to victory.
"To be able to beat crosstown of course, that's kind of a match we look forward to, it's always fun," said Ava Erickson, Memorial's No. 1 singles who won her match 6-4 6-2. "I feel like our singles players have played pretty well throughout the season, so it's really exciting to just keep going."