Old Abes win at Erin Hills, other Saturday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Old Abes Win at Erin Hills

Eau Claire Memorial's boys golf team poses with first place trophies after winning the 2023 MACC Fund Invitationals at Erin Hills on May 6, 2023

 Jane Christenson

(WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial's strong boys golf season continued on Saturday with a victory at the 2023 MACC Fund Invitational at Erin Hills on Saturday.

The Old Abes took first as a team with a low score of 300, eight strokes ahead of second place Waunakee. Senior Parker Etzel had the low round for Memorial, finishing second with a 71, one stroke behind Middleton's Dain Johnson.

Will Schlitz tied for fourth with a 73 while Ben Christenson and Tyler DeBruyckere tied for 26th with a 78.

The tournament also raises funds for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, and the Memorial team raised $2,250 to help in the fight, more than double what they raised last year, according to Jane Christenson. 

Full results here

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES

High school baseball

Eau Claire North 2, Wausau West 5 (Game 1)

Eau Claire North 2, Wausau West 4 (Game 2)

Regis 2, St. Louis Park (MN) 5 - Regis suffers first loss of season, now 11-1

High school softball

Menomonie 12, Bloomer 0

Onalaska 8, Bloomer 5

Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2

Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Eleva-Strum 2

Girls high school soccer

Eau Claire North 2, Regis/McDonell 0

Chippewa Falls 1, Superior 1

WIAC baseball

UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-La Crosse 13 (7 innings, Game 1)

UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-La Crosse 3 (Game 2) - Blugolds finish WIAC play 3-21

Northern Lights Football League

Eau Claire Cowboys 28, Rock River Rampage 0 - Cowboys season opener

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

