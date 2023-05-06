Old Abes win at Erin Hills, other Saturday scores

(WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial's strong boys golf season continued on Saturday with a victory at the 2023 MACC Fund Invitational at Erin Hills on Saturday.
The Old Abes took first as a team with a low score of 300, eight strokes ahead of second place Waunakee. Senior Parker Etzel had the low round for Memorial, finishing second with a 71, one stroke behind Middleton's Dain Johnson.
Will Schlitz tied for fourth with a 73 while Ben Christenson and Tyler DeBruyckere tied for 26th with a 78.
The tournament also raises funds for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, and the Memorial team raised $2,250 to help in the fight, more than double what they raised last year, according to Jane Christenson.
OTHER SATURDAY SCORES
High school baseball
Eau Claire North 2, Wausau West 5 (Game 1)
Eau Claire North 2, Wausau West 4 (Game 2)
Regis 2, St. Louis Park (MN) 5 - Regis suffers first loss of season, now 11-1
High school softball
Menomonie 12, Bloomer 0
Onalaska 8, Bloomer 5
Menomonie 3, Baldwin-Woodville 2
Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Eleva-Strum 2
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire North 2, Regis/McDonell 0
Chippewa Falls 1, Superior 1
WIAC baseball
UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-La Crosse 13 (7 innings, Game 1)
UW-Eau Claire 2, UW-La Crosse 3 (Game 2) - Blugolds finish WIAC play 3-21
Northern Lights Football League
Eau Claire Cowboys 28, Rock River Rampage 0 - Cowboys season opener