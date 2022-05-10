 Skip to main content
Old Abes win home golf match, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Old Abes Win Golf Match at Wild Ridge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After winning Monday's match in Rice Lake, the Old Abes followed up with another winning effort on their home course.

Memorial won the match at Wild Ridge Golf Course with a round of 144, led by Parker Etzel with a 34. Etzel tied Hudson's Sam Swavely for first. The Raiders and River Falls tied for 2nd place in the team results.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES

Baseball

Eau Claire North 5, River Falls 4

Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Alma Center Lincoln 7 (Game 1)

Cochrane-Fountain City 24, Alma Center Lincoln 3 (Game 2)

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 1

Eau Claire Regis 16, Cadott 4 (5 innings)

Neillsville 11, Spencer 1

McDonell Central 0, Bloomer 7 (Game 1)

McDonell Central 2, Bloomer 4 (Game 2)

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Altoona 4

Eleva-Strum 1, Whitehall 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12, Ladysmith 7

Softball

Hayward 8, Northwestern 1

Fall Creek 10, Osseo-Fairchild 0 (Game 1, 5 innings)

Fall Creek 12, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (Game 2, 6 innings)

McDonell Central 0, Bloomer 9 (Game 1)

McDonell Central 1, Bloomer 6 (Game 2)

Altoona 19, Amery 1

Altoona 13, Osceola 1

Durand 16, Colfax 7

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 20, Bruce 1 (3 innings)

Cochrane-Fountain City 8, Alma Center Lincoln 2 (Game 1)

Cochrane-Fountain City 16, Alma Center Lincoln 15 (Game 2)

Stanley-Boyd 2, Thorp 4 (Game 1)

Stanley-Boyd 1, Thorp 14 (Game 2, 6 innings)

Girls Soccer

Chippewa Falls 2, Rice Lake 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

