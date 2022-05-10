Old Abes win home golf match, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After winning Monday's match in Rice Lake, the Old Abes followed up with another winning effort on their home course.
Memorial won the match at Wild Ridge Golf Course with a round of 144, led by Parker Etzel with a 34. Etzel tied Hudson's Sam Swavely for first. The Raiders and River Falls tied for 2nd place in the team results.
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES
Baseball
Eau Claire North 5, River Falls 4
Cochrane-Fountain City 6, Alma Center Lincoln 7 (Game 1)
Cochrane-Fountain City 24, Alma Center Lincoln 3 (Game 2)
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Menomonie 1
Eau Claire Regis 16, Cadott 4 (5 innings)
Neillsville 11, Spencer 1
McDonell Central 0, Bloomer 7 (Game 1)
McDonell Central 2, Bloomer 4 (Game 2)
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Altoona 4
Eleva-Strum 1, Whitehall 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12, Ladysmith 7
Softball
Hayward 8, Northwestern 1
Fall Creek 10, Osseo-Fairchild 0 (Game 1, 5 innings)
Fall Creek 12, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (Game 2, 6 innings)
McDonell Central 0, Bloomer 9 (Game 1)
McDonell Central 1, Bloomer 6 (Game 2)
Altoona 19, Amery 1
Altoona 13, Osceola 1
Durand 16, Colfax 7
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 20, Bruce 1 (3 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 8, Alma Center Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Cochrane-Fountain City 16, Alma Center Lincoln 15 (Game 2)
Stanley-Boyd 2, Thorp 4 (Game 1)
Stanley-Boyd 1, Thorp 14 (Game 2, 6 innings)
Girls Soccer
Chippewa Falls 2, Rice Lake 1