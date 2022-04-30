Old Abes win MACC Fund Invite, raise money to fight childhood cancer

LAC LA BELLE (WQOW)- Eau Claire Memorial boys golf gutted through tough weather to not only win a tournament this weekend, but help fight childhood cancer in the process.
The Old Abes won the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund Invitational in Lac La Belle on Saturday with a team score of 307. Memorial was the lone BRC team in the field, and bested the rest by 18 strokes. Every Old Abe finished in the top 10, with Parker Etzel and Will Schlitz tying for 2nd, both shooting rounds of 75.
The tournament, hosted by Arrowhead High School in partnership with the MACC Fund, raises money to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Memorial's team raised $1100 for the cause, and said they were "honored and humbled to play the game they love for something much greater."