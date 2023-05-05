 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Orioles, Macks take team titles at Oriole Invite, other Friday scores

  • 0
Oriole Invite 2023

STANLEY (WQOW)- Mother Nature did damage to area athletic schedules on Friday, but the show went on at the Oriole Track and Field Invite at Stanley-Boyd High School.

Below are team results from the Oriole Invite:

Boys results:

1. Stanley-Boyd - 159.08

2. Bloomer - 86.25

3. Neillsville - 84

4. McDonell Central - 75.75

5. Abbotsford - 65

6. Cadott - 56.33

7. Athens - 49

8. Flambeau - 14

9. Gilman - 13.33

10. Osseo-Fairchild - 13

11. Fall Creek - 7

Girls results: 

1. McDonell Central - 111

2. Abbotsford - 90

3. Cadott - 75.5

4. Stanley-Boyd - 72.5

5. Bloomer - 64

6. Gilman - 57

T7. Neillsville - 50

T7. Athens - 50

9. Flambeau - 18

10. Osseo-Fairchild - 16

11. Fall Creek - 13

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES

High school baseball

Eleva-Strum 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Altoona 14, Bloomer 3

High school softball

Alma/Pepin 3, Melrose-Mindoro 4

Flambeau 0, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10 (6 innings)

Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Eleva-Strum 2

Elmwood-Plum City 3, Mondovi 4

Boys high school tennis

Altoona 5, Medford 2

Altoona 5, Lakeland Union 2

Girls high school soccer

Eau Claire North 1, Green Bay Preble 1

WIAC Baseball

UW-La Crosse 12, UW-Eau Claire 2 (7 innings, Game 1)

UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Eau Claire 5 (Game 2)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you