Orioles, Macks take team titles at Oriole Invite, other Friday scores

STANLEY (WQOW)- Mother Nature did damage to area athletic schedules on Friday, but the show went on at the Oriole Track and Field Invite at Stanley-Boyd High School.
Below are team results from the Oriole Invite:
Boys results:
1. Stanley-Boyd - 159.08
2. Bloomer - 86.25
3. Neillsville - 84
4. McDonell Central - 75.75
5. Abbotsford - 65
6. Cadott - 56.33
7. Athens - 49
8. Flambeau - 14
9. Gilman - 13.33
10. Osseo-Fairchild - 13
11. Fall Creek - 7
Girls results:
1. McDonell Central - 111
2. Abbotsford - 90
3. Cadott - 75.5
4. Stanley-Boyd - 72.5
5. Bloomer - 64
6. Gilman - 57
T7. Neillsville - 50
T7. Athens - 50
9. Flambeau - 18
10. Osseo-Fairchild - 16
11. Fall Creek - 13
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
High school baseball
Eleva-Strum 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Altoona 14, Bloomer 3
High school softball
Alma/Pepin 3, Melrose-Mindoro 4
Flambeau 0, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10 (6 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Eleva-Strum 2
Elmwood-Plum City 3, Mondovi 4
Boys high school tennis
Altoona 5, Medford 2
Altoona 5, Lakeland Union 2
Girls high school soccer
Eau Claire North 1, Green Bay Preble 1
WIAC Baseball
UW-La Crosse 12, UW-Eau Claire 2 (7 innings, Game 1)
UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Eau Claire 5 (Game 2)