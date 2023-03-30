 Skip to main content
Osseo-Fairchild's Dahl signs with UW-Stout basketball

  • 0
Eleice Dahl Signing Day

Eleice Dahl, alongside her parents, signs her letter of commitment to join UW-Stout basketball on March 30, 2023 at Osseo-Fairchild High School.

OSSEO (WQOW)- Lately a lot of student athletes from the Chippewa Valley have opted to pursue their college careers close to home. Another put pen to paper on Thursday to do the same.

Osseo-Fairchild senior Eleice Dahl signed her letter of commitment to play basketball at UW-Stout. Family and friends were on hand as she put pen to paper in the school's community gym.

Dahl chose UW-Stout to give her family an easy opportunity to watch her play. She also is thrilled to play in one of the nation's toughest conferences for head coach Hannah Iverson and her staff.

"I grew up watching the WIAC play, so it'll be exciting to play in the same conference that I watched when I was little," Dahl said. "I also love the coaching staff at Stout, it's actually a full women's coaching staff, and my coach here [Osseo-Fairchild] is a woman and I really enjoyed that, so I like the females in power positions there."

UW-Stout won the women's basketball co-WIAC championship last season for the first time since 2007.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

