Osseo Merchants take down Tilden to win CRBL championship

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Osseo Merchants took down the Tilden Tigers 2-1 to win the 2023 Chippewa River Baseball League Championship on Saturday.
Tilden scored first in the first inning before Osseo answered with one run in the second inning to tie it up. That score remained until the 6th inning when Tilden dropped a routine pop fly in right field and allowed a run to score from third base. The error ended up being a deciding factor in the ball game.
In the 8th inning, a pass ball got by the Osseo catcher but the Merchants threw out the tying run at the plate to end the inning and stay ahead.
Osseo pitcher Luke Eide was named CRBL Championship MVP after throwing five strikeouts and allowing one earned run in the outing.
The victory earned Osseo its fifth league title, most recently winning four in a row from 2016-19. Osseo avenged its 2022 championship loss to Tilden.