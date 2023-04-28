 Skip to main content
Packers add to offense on second day of NFL Draft

  • Updated
Packers logo on background

MGN. Credit: NFL 

KANSAS CITY (WQOW) -  The Green Bay Packers added three players to its offense with its picks during the second day of the NFL Draft.

With the 42nd overall pick, Green Bay selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

Then with the 50th overall pick, the Packers picked Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

In the third round, Green Bay took its second tight end of the night in South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft.

You can watch the final four rounds of the NFL Draft live on WQOW starting at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

