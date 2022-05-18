Packers announce contract extension with Alexander

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - The Packers have signed cornerback Jaire Alexander to a contract extension, General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday.
"We are very excited to be able to come to an agreement that keeps Jaire in Green Bay," Gutekunst said in a release. "He has consistently performed at a high level during his time with the Packers and we look forward to his continued growth as both a player and a leader for this team."
In four seasons, Alexander has started 46 of the 48 games he has played. He has recorded 203 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks, five interceptions, 54 passed defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He led the team in passes defensed in each of his first three seasons.
Alexander was a Pro Bowl second-team All-Pro from The Associated Press selection in 2020.
Packers sign Coco, release Johnson
Gutekunst announced Wednesday the Packers have signed long snapper Jack Coco and released tackle Jahmir Johnson.
Coco, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech, participated in the Packers' rookie minicamp earlier this month. He played in 39 game with two starts during his four seasons with the Yellow Jackets.