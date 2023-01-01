Packers dominate Vikings, keep playoff hopes alive

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- The Green Bay Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field Sunday evening to keep their playoff hopes alive.
In a game full of miscues from the Vikings, Green Bay took advantage and jumped out to a 27-3 lead by halftime. Keisean Nixon ran 105 yards to score his first-career kick-return touchdown in the first quarter before Darnell Savage returned a pick-six 75 yards for another score.
Aaron Rodgers finished 15-24 for 159 yards and a touchdown. Kirk Cousins finished 18-31 for 205 yards, 1 TD and 3 INT for the Vikings.
With a Commanders loss to Cleveland on Sunday, the Packers now control their own destiny to get into the playoffs. They move to 8-8 with the victory and host the Detroit Lions (8-8) next Sunday. If the Packers beat the Lions, they will earn the No. 7 seed in the NFC Wild Card race. A loss, and the Packers will be eliminated.
The Vikings fall to 12-4 with the loss and visit the Chicago Bears to round out the season on Sunday. Minnesota has already clinched a playoff spot by winning the NFC North.