 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Packers dominate Vikings, keep playoff hopes alive

  • Updated
  • 0
Packers Vikings MGN

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- The Green Bay Packers dominated the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field Sunday evening to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In a game full of miscues from the Vikings, Green Bay took advantage and jumped out to a 27-3 lead by halftime. Keisean Nixon ran 105 yards to score his first-career kick-return touchdown in the first quarter before Darnell Savage returned a pick-six 75 yards for another score.

Aaron Rodgers finished 15-24 for 159 yards and a touchdown. Kirk Cousins finished 18-31 for 205 yards, 1 TD and 3 INT for the Vikings.

With a Commanders loss to Cleveland on Sunday, the Packers now control their own destiny to get into the playoffs. They move to 8-8 with the victory and host the Detroit Lions (8-8) next Sunday. If the Packers beat the Lions, they will earn the No. 7 seed in the NFC Wild Card race. A loss, and the Packers will be eliminated.

The Vikings fall to 12-4 with the loss and visit the Chicago Bears to round out the season on Sunday. Minnesota has already clinched a playoff spot by winning the NFC North.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you